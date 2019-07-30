Monsoons and its related infections and diseases are at a peak. As a parent, you must be prepared and equipped to take care of your child’s medical requirements, be it a mild cough or fever. Respiratory ailments, triggered by pollution, pollen and environmental conditions, are on a high, especially amongst younger patients. Wheezing, coughing, rapid breathing, and Lung infections, such as Pneumonia and Bronchitis are a common occurrence during the season. Dr Preyas Vaidya, consultant pulmonologist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund talks about the advantages of using nebulizers for respiratory illnesses.

Nebulizers are particularly effective in delivering asthma medications to infants and small children and to anyone who has difficulty using Asthma inhalers. One crucial benefit of using the nebulizer is that unlike other forms of respiratory relief, nebulizer has an immediate effect. Also, the child does not have to synchronize with the nebulizer and it can be administered even when the child is short of breath. Giving a rescue nebulizer till one can see a doctor, may help ease the child’s symptoms. But if one or two rescue nebulization do not help, it is important to visit the nearest emergency room. It is ideal that parents speak to their Pulmonologist or local physician to understand the best way to administer nebulization.

Administering nebulization at home:

 Place the mask on your child’s face. You may need to engage your child during the treatment to enable ease administration. Keep them from removing it repeatedly

 Place the mouthpiece appropriately between your child’s teeth and lips, have them breathe in and out slowly through their mouth until all the medicine has been consumed, keeping a careful watch

 Turn on the machine and complete treatment which typically takes 8-10 minutes; it may take longer initially, but your child will gradually adjust and cooperate

Tips to make your child use a nebulizer smoothly:

 Make it part of your child’s daily routine. It is advisable to use the nebulizer at the same time each day, so your child knows what to expect

 Make your little one sit on your lap; this will make them feel comfortable

 For a restless baby, try using the nebulizer when your child is asleep