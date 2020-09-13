According to the research, published in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report journal, adults who tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 were nearly twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant than those with negative test results. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine by Next Year, Will Take First Shot to Quell Fears Over Safety: Health Minister

The study says that coming in close contact with COVID-19 patients, and dining at restaurants and pubs, are associated with testing positive for the novel Covid-19 infection. Also Read - Gautam Buddh Nagar COVID Update: 186 Fresh Cases Within 24 Hours, Infection Tally Over 10000 | Read Here

“Community and close contact exposures continue to drive the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. CDC and other public health authorities recommend community mitigation strategies to reduce transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” said the study. Also Read - Coronavirus Made in Government-controlled Lab in Wuhan, There's Scientific Proof, Says Chinese Virologist | Read Here

To assess community and close contact exposures associated with Covid-19, the scientists, including those from the US National Institutes of Health, assessed the exposures reported by 154 adult case-patients, who were diagnosed using RT-PCR tests, and compared these with data from 160 control-participants who showed symptoms but had negative test results.

“Direction, ventilation, and intensity of airflow might affect virus transmission, even if social distancing measures and mask use are implemented according to current guidance. Masks cannot be effectively worn while eating and drinking, whereas shopping and numerous other indoor activities do not preclude mask use,” states the report.

According to the study, the data collected by scientists from the participants included demographic characteristics, information on underlying chronic medical conditions, and symptoms. They collected data from the participants about close contact, within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more, with a person with known COVID, workplace exposures, mask-wearing behavior, and community activities in the last 14 days before they started experiencing symptoms.

The researchers also found that 71% of the adults who have tested positive and 74% of those who tested negative reported always using a face covering while in public.

(With inputs from PTI)