Retinol Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You Need This Skincare Ingredient to Get Rid of Dark Spots

Curious about whether retinol could be a beneficial addition to your skin care routine? Learn more about this key ingredient below.

Retinol is a form of vitamin A that aids in cellular turnover, which is the process by which the body sheds skin cells and regenerates new skin cells. Retinol can be particularly effective in reducing fine lines, treat clogged pores, sunspots and the effects of aging. It is known to do wonders for the skin. It can help you amplify your beauty as the skin becomes softer, smoother, and more vibrant. Retinol has many benefits for the skin. It is known to boost the skin’s health. Retinol is a vital ingredient in various over-the-counter beauty and skincare products. Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics shares 5 reasons why is it beneficial to include retinol in your skincare routine.

5 Reasons Why Retinol Should be in Your Everyday Skincare Routine

1. It helps to get rid of acne: Retinol helps getting clear skin and prevents the outbreak by unclogging pores. Use as per your dermatologist’s guidance.

2. Reduces blemishes: You will be surprised to know that retinol can be a boon for the skin. Yes, you have heard it right! It will help you tackle those embarrassing blemishes.

3. Improves the appearance of acne: According to a research, retinol helps to manage pimples and prevent new spots and acne blemishes. One way retinol can improve the appearance of acne is by helping with cell turnover. Acne appears when the buildup of dead skin cells and oil gathers inside the hair follicles on the face. Retinol causes those cells to be replaced more quickly.

4. Fights signs of ageing: Retinol is known to have anti-ageing ingredients that increases collagen production and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. It also makes skin soft and supple.

5. Gives Radiant Glow: Stress, pollution, unhealthy lifestyle can cause dull skin. Retinol is a potent solution to deal with this problem. You can use it and notice the difference yourself.

