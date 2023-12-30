Home

Lifestyle

Revitalise Your Mind: 7 Yoga Poses to Reduce Anxiety and Enhance Mental Well-Being in 2024

Revitalise Your Mind: 7 Yoga Poses to Reduce Anxiety and Enhance Mental Well-Being in 2024

Take a new year resolution to focus on your mental wellbeing by consistently practicing these following yoga asanas.

Revitalize Your Mind: 7 Yoga Poses to Reduce Anxiety and Cultivate Mental Well-Being in the New Year 2024

Taking care of your mental well-being is crucial for various reasons, as mental health is an integral part of overall health and contributes significantly to one’s quality of life. Numerous yoga exercises assist in managing anxiety, stress and other mental issues. Yoga is widely recognized for its positive effects on mental health. It combines many physical postures, breath control, meditation, and relaxation techniques, offering a peaceful approach to your well-being. Take a resolution for the new year 2024 to take care of your mental and physical health with these yoga asanas. Here are some postures that will help you in reducing anxiety, stress and other mental health problems.

Trending Now

Yoga Asanas to Improve Mental Health in 2024

Pranayama and Breath Awareness- One of the main principles of yoga is controlled breathing, which has significant positive effects on mental and physical health. Balasana- Balasana, also referred to as Child’s Pose, is a healing yoga pose that is frequently performed to encourage calmness, ease shoulder, neck, and back tension, and offer a mild stretch for the spine. Virabhadrasana- This warrior pose helps in building strength, stability, and focus. This series of linked yoga poses bears the name of the fierce warrior created by Lord Shiva in mythology, called Virabhadra. Viparita Karani- The Legs Up the Wall Pose is a restorative yoga asana that involves lying on the back with the legs extended vertically up against a wall. It promotes a sense of relaxation and alleviates stress and anxiety. Paschimottanasana- This yoga asana is famous for its stretching and calming effects on the body and mind. It assists in promoting blood circulation and eases anxiety issues. Marjaryasana- The Cat-Cow Pose is a popular yoga asana that is often performed as a gentle warm-up for loosening the muscles. Stress relief and mental calmness can be achieved with the help of this slow, rocking motion. Setu Bandhasana- The bridge yoga pose involves lifting the hips towards the ceiling, creating a bridge-like shape with the body. This yoga asana can be therapeutic for stress, mild depression, and anxiety due to its backbend and chest-opening nature.

It is important to be consistent and to pay attention to your body. Consider practising these yoga poses in nature to ignite a sense of calm and peace within your body. Always seek the advice of a medical professional if you have queries regarding your mental health.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.