The term 'Claustrophobia' is a lot in news these days. It became one of the top trends on Twitter on Thursday after Rhea Chakraborty spoke about his late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput being claustrophobic. She claimed that SSR was feeling claustrophobic last year during their flight to Europe and took a drug called Modafinil to overcome the fear. For those who do not know what claustrophobia means, here we tell you all about this condition.

What is Claustrophobia?

The term 'claustrophobia' has come from a combination of two words namely 'claustrum' and 'phobos'. The former is a Latin word that means "a closed-in place" and the latter is a Greek word meaning "fear". This means, people who are claustrophobic get anxious and sometimes experience a panic attack when they are in a small space.

Claustrophobia is defined as a type of anxiety disorder that is characterised by shortness of breath, nausea, sweating, dizziness, headache, confusion, etc. These signs may get triggered when a person with the issue is in an elevator, airplane, public toilet, crowded area, subway train a locked room, etc. For some, even wearing tight clothes triggers the symptoms of claustrophobia. The fear comes due to thoughts like 'what will happen if I get stuck here?' This is followed by feeling like the person is running out of oxygen.

Causes of Claustrophobia

Having claustrophobia means one of your brain regions called amygdala, which is responsible for the fear response is overactive. Also, researchers have found that a gene called GPM6A has a significant role in the onset of claustrophobia. This means, if one of your parents has this problem, your risk of becoming claustrophobic also becomes high. This happens only when you inherit that gene from one of your parents.

Diagnosis And Line of Treatment For Claustrophobia

As far as the diagnosis of claustrophobia is concerned, a psychologist confirms the condition after asking a set of questions about the symptoms that you are experiencing.

To treat claustrophobia, there is an array of options to opt for. Some of them include cognitive behavioural therapy, drug therapy, relaxation and visualisation exercise, and alternative medicines.