Rhea Chakraborty knows how to mix chic and glamour really well. From saree to dress, Rhea knows it. Recently, she was seen enjoying her heart out at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding. Rhea with a touch of panache always hits the right fashion stones and leaves the internet dazed with her bewitching beauty.Also Read - Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Fabulous Waistline in a Sheer Yellow Saree Worth Rs 84K And oh That Colour! - See Pics

Taking it to Instagram, Rhea uploaded a picture where she was wearing an off-shoulder silver gown. The caption read,” Don’t ever let anyone dim your sparkle, shine on regardless.” She looked chic and elegant in the front cut-out shimmery gown. Her attire was from the shelves of Kalki Fashion. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty is Giving us Major Cinderella Vibes in Rs 1.7 Lakh Silver Gown: Yay or Nay?

For the photoshoot, Rhea decided to get glamourous and exquisite. She wore a silver gown in crushed lycra with cut outs in the front and ring detailing. The attire featured sweetheart neckline, side zip closure and tie ups on the back. The attire belonged to house of Kalki Fashion. Rhea was styled by famous celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. The attire is known as front cut-out dress. It is available on the official website and costs Rs 15,340.

Rhea is acing the art of minimalism. For hair, she left her tresses open with soft curls. For makeup, she chose bold wine lip shade, highlighter, sharp contour, rosy blush, filled-in eyebrows, subtle eye shadow and mascara laden eyelashes.

What do you think of Rhea’s dress?