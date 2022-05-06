Need some fitness motivation? Then head to actor Rhea Chakraborty’s Instagram handle. The Jalebi actor posted a workout video along with her girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. In the video, the duo can be seen doing burpees together in sync.Also Read - Bhumi Pednekar’s Diet And Workout Routine Revealed: Hitting the Gym 5 Days a Week to Eating 200 Grams of Vegetables| Details Inside

Rhea often posts snippets of her workout sessions on social media. She dabbles with every kind of workout, whether HIIT, pilates, yoga or dancing. And her innumerable workout snippets on Instagram back our claim. Her latest videos show her doing burpees- it is a great way to work out your entire body. Along with her video, Rhea wrote, "DND Girls in training 💪🏼" (sic).

Check out Rhea Chakraborty’s video here:



Rhea and Shibani can be seen sweating it out in the gym. While Rhea opted for a black t-shirt and leggings, Shibani wore black shorts and a grey tank top.

The post garnered several likes and comments from her followers.

Benefits of Burpees:

Burpees can engage your core, arms as well as legs. It is an amazing strength-building, full-body exercise. If the idea of the gym tires you out, then add burpees to your workout routine. The no-equipment workout is known for burning calories.

According to a report in GQ, a minute of a basic burpee done correctly can burn approximately 10 calories for an average human being weighing around 75 kgs.

Burpees were first developed by an exercise physiologist named Royal Burpee back in the 1930s. The total body movement can easily drive up your heart rate.

Burpees will help you burn calories: According to a 2015 study published in The Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research that 30 minutes of burpees will help you burn 298 calories.

Improves Cardiovascular Fitness: According to a report in Insider, burpees are one of the best exercises for improving cardiovascular fitness.

Good for weight loss: Burpees allow you to work on your bursting fat even when you’re done with it. It boosts your metabolism which helps you in burning more calories.

