Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's Wedding: In the recent wedding ceremony between Rhea Kapoor and her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani, the ceremony was solemn and splendid. The couple chose to have a close and intimate celebration where only close guests were invited. With an impeccable fashion taste, Rhea had invited Bollywood's hotshots.

From Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Masaba Gupta, designer, here are what the celebs wore on the quite intimate wedding ceremony:

Fashion icon Sonam Kapoor Ahuja never leaves an opportunity to show her taste and style. She happily posed with her husband Anand Ahuja. For this special occasion, she wore a shimmery pastel Anarkali from the shelves of her close friend and fashion designer Anamika Khanna. The Anarkali had a gold studded neckline, floral work and embellished hemline with a shimmer and sheer organza dupatta and silver jutti. To give it a personal fashion touch, Sonam paired it up with Kundan jewellery's maang tikka, statement earrings, and a necklace.

Her husband, no less than a fashion statement did not lag. He was chic and classic. He wore a formal grey jacket over a blue kurta and white pyjama pants.

Anil Kapoor, young and sweet as ever did not shun his royal shenanigans. He wore a dark blue kurta and paired it with white dhoti pants and a chain of pearls around his neck. He also stepped out of the house and offered sweets to the paparazzi. This royal treatment speaks a lot about how he is as a person!

Cousins of the bride, Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor joined the bandwagon of fashion. Arjun kept his looks simple and sweet, he wore a blue kurta and white pyjamas. His sister, Anshula, looked as beautiful as a red velvet cake. She wore a red half-saree and her blouse was in shinny red colour with detailed sequins and a floral red pallu. She completed her looks with golden colour heavy earrings.

Embracing the desi in them, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were also present in the celebration. Khushi Kapoor wore a bright yellow lehenga with a studded blouse and a scattered embellishment on the flowy skirt. To make it a fashion statement, she wore a golden handcuff and not-so-heavy earrings for an uncluttered look.

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor looked drop-dead gorgeous in an orange-yellow lehenga from the shelves of Arpita Mehta. To completed the look, she wore a mirror-embedded blouse and an organza dupatta with tiny mirror works.

Behold the crown as Masaba Gupta, the designer and a close friend of Rhea and Sonam also attended the ceremony. Masaba wore a sharara with a halter neckline which also looked like a peplum-style kurta, wore with sharara pants. To follow the statement ‘less is more,’ she wore a statement golden earring and pulled back hair to give it a simple touch.

Designer and close friend of Rhea’s, Shehla Khan was also present at the ceremony. She wore a beautiful floral print shimmery Anarkali which had a slit from the middle. To finish the look, she wore a light grey shade high-waisted skirt and emerald necklace.

Kunal Rawal, another designer friend joined the auspicious celebration. He wore a classic loose and shimmery dark grey kurta with rolled-up sleeves. To complete his looks, he wore black pants and formal shoes, classic and chic at the same time.

The Kapoors and the designers did not leave any stone unturned to look fashionable and classy!