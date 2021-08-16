Rhea Kapoor is Vintage Bride in a White Anamika Khanna Chanderi Saree With Unique Pearl Veil

Rhea Kapoor’s Wedding Look: It was a busy weekend for the Kapoor Khandaan, as actor Anil Kapoor’s youngest daughter-producer Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her partner of 12 years, Karan Boolani, in an intimate at-home ceremony, which was well attended by close friends and family. While sister Sonam Kapoor opted for a pastel blue Anamika Khanna Anarkali, the newlywed Rhea opted for a white chanderi silk saree.Also Read - Rhea Kapoor Shares First Wedding Photo With Husband Karan Boolani, Says 'I Was Nervous, Cried, Shook, Had Stomach Flips All The Way'

Our Instagram feed is rife with images from Rhea's wedding. Rhea has a stellar style, to say the least. She has a distinct taste in fashion. Mind you, she has curated many iconic looks of Sonam Kapoor. For her wedding day, she decided to take the less-travelled route and opted for a white chanderi saree by her non-judgmental friend and designer Anamika Khanna instead of a traditional red lehenga. The saree featured thread work, and she paired it with a half-sleeved blouse. For the wedding day, she decked up in mother Sunita Kapoor's pearl and kundan jewellery.

But what stole the show was her unique pearl veil designed by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers. Along with her gorgeous picture, Rhea thanked everyone, she wrote, "On my most vulnerable day, thank you for taking care of me. 14.8.21. My chanderi sari by @anamikakhanna, my most non-judgemental, patient friend. My jewels by my mom my everything @kapoor.sunita. The Pearl veil, vintage by @birdhichand. Beauty by my rock @namratasoni. Pictures by my angels @thehouseofpixels."

Check out Rhea Kapoor’s wedding look here:

For her wedding day, Rhea opted for matte makeup with dramatic winged eyeliner. She left her hair open in middle-parted style and flaunted her sindoor.

Rhea normalized wearing ivory or white on the wedding day and also broke stereotypes by skipping red. While we loved what Rhea wore, we couldn’t help but notice designer Masaba Gupta, who was the most fuss-free guest. For the wedding, Masaba strutted in the printed ensemble, which featured a halter neckline, with matching pants.

What are your thoughts on Rhea’s bridal look?