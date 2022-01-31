Home remedies have been the best and the most affordable way to get radiant skin and luscious hair. Be it a turmeric face pack or coconut oil massage, there are many ingredients available in the kitchen you can use to get the best result. Apart from turmeric and coconut, rice water has gained popularity. Rice and rice water are still some of the most popular beauty ingredients in a lot of skin whitening, brightening, anti-ageing skincare products.Also Read - Skincare Tips: Beauty Oil for Luminous And Younger-Looking Skin

Rice water is the easiest and worst kept secret of Asia. Rice water is rich in amino acids, vitamins, lot of minerals. It is anti-inflammatory and antioxidants properties. In a nutshell, rice water is moisturizing, brightening, calming, and anti-ageing. Also Read - Skincare Tips: DIY Facial Sprays For Long-Lasting Glow And Radiance, Recommended by Shahnaz Husain

What is rice water?

It is starchy water left over after rice is cooked or left to soak. Adding this beauty ingredient can benefit your skin and hair health in a natural way. Also Read - Turmeric Milk For Skin And Health: Here's Why You Should Add Golden Milk to Your Daily Diet

Try this DIY home remedy for glowing skin and luscious hair using rice water! There are three variants of it, read on to find out.

Take 1 cup of rice (any variety of rice/white/brown/red/basmati etc), soak it in water for 30 minutes, then pour into a jar.

The second way to make the rice water is to cook rice and don’t throw away the water. Pour it into a jar and your rice water is ready. Keep it in the refrigerator and use it within one week.

Beauty uses of Rice Water:

Rice water as a face toner: It will protect you from sun and anti-aging.

Use it in your face mask: You can use rice water as a liquid ingredient in any face mask you use. It will give you glowing skin and reduce hyperpigmentation.

Ice-cube treatment: You can pour the rice water in an ice-cube tray and freeze it. After a few hours, you can apply the ice on your face. It will help you reduce acne, scars, and give you glowing skin. It will help you brighten your skin, depuff your face, and make your skin soft and supple.

Treat Sunburn and tanning: Rice water when mixed with aloe vera gel can help cure sunburn and reduce tanning.

Rice Water for hair care:

Treats frizzy hair

It is a chemical-free hair cleanser

Adds shine

Prevents from damage

So, will you try this in your skincare an haircare routine?