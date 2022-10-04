Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s dreamy wedding pictures are making Internet swoon over long time now. The star couple’s wedding festivites pictures are getting better day-by-day. On Tuesday, the Bollywood couple has shared some gorgeous photographs on their social media which appears to be from their Lucknow wedding and we are loving every bit of it. The couple, who are dating for around a decade, tied the knot today, October 4, and their wedding pictures are now getting viral, leaving their fans excited yet emotional. Richa and Ali can be seen twinning and winning in their wedding outfits.Also Read - Richa Chadha – Ali Fazal Wedding Photos Are Here, It’s All About White And Dher Sara Pyaar

Richa and Ali chose Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla as their main wedding ceremony designer – who better can execute Nawabi style with a little Lucknow couture heritage by the couple themselves? Bride, Richa Chadha was seen in a gorgeous ivory white sharara set. The ensemble features beautiful ivory colour semi stitched dress material with chikankari embroidery work on it. The bottom is made with pure georgette fabric and Dupatta is embellished on both ends with motifs all over. On other end, Ali complemented her in a matching sherwani. Ali opted for Lucknowi style embroidered chikankari kurta-pajama channeling his inner Nawabi style. Also Read - Bride-to-be Richa Chadha Drops Dreamy Pics With Ali Fazal, Fans Love Their Energy - See Viral Pics

Richa accessorized her wedding look with emerald, Kundan and gold adorned necklace, along with bracelet, choker, polki nath, and maang tika on the side. The jewellery is from the shelves of Sunita Shekhawat. For glam picks, Richa added a bit bold look, subtle smokey eyeshadow, sharp contour, blushed cheeks, dark-brown lip shade and dazzling highlighter. For hairdo, the diva went with sleek bun, partially covered with her intricate dupatta that complemented her traditional look. Also Read - Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Have us Gasping For Breath in Sexy Shimmer And Blingy Clothes at Their Cocktail

Fans couldn’t keep their calm for a bit as soon as the pictures got viral. They congratulated the star couple and wished them all the luck. “Love and happiness”, “You both look wow”, “such a lovely couple”, fans commented. While sharing the pics, Ali Fazal wrote: “Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho.” Richa Chadha, sharing the pictures, wrote: “I got you with hashtag #RaAli.”

A LOOK AT RICHA CHADHA’S AND ALI FAZAL’S STUNNING WEDDING PICS:

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding festivities began in Delhi. It started from their mehendi, sangeet and cocktail. Following their marriage in Lucknow, the couple plans to hold their reception in Mumbai on October 4th.

What do you think of Richa and Ali’s wedding attires? Tell us in the comments below.