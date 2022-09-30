Richa Chadha lehenga price: Richa Chadha’s pre-wedding function saw her in a stunning lehenga by designer Rahul Mishra. The actor, who’s getting married to Ali Fazal in a traditional ceremony on October 4, dropped a few photos of her look from the Mehendi ceremony online. On Friday evening, she posted a few pictures from one of the functions.Also Read - Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Can't Take Their Eyes Off Each Other in These Love-Filled Pics From Pre-Wedding Functions

In the photos, Richa is seen donning a designer lehenga. She wears a peach-pink off-shoulder blouse with 3D embellishment all over. The actor teams it up with a heavily embroidered lehenga in the shades of pink and blue. She further carried a sheer dupatta in the shade of peach. Subtle makeup and diamond jewellery finished Richa's pre-wedding look.

CHECK RICHA CHADHA’S STYLISH PRE-WEDDING LOOK IN A PINK LEHENGA:

Richa’s lehenga is available on the designer’s website. The lehenga, named Perizaad hand embroidered lehenga set, is priced at Rs 3,80,000. Seems like the actor has customised the blouse with an off-shoulder detailing as, on the website, the model wears the same blouse designed in a deep V-neck detailing.

Richa and Ali earlier announced that they had formalised their union two years back and this is just a formal celebration with their family members and close friends. The couple will have their Sangeet and a grand wedding ceremony at Delhi’s Gymkhana Club. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Richa-Ali’s wedding!