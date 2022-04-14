Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has gripped the nation’s attention. The wedding festivities kick-started on Wednesday afternoon with a Mehendi ceremony at Ranbir Kapoor’s residence Vastu. While inside pictures from the ceremony are not out yet, the groom’s mother and sister happily posed for shutterbugs after the ceremony. Riddhima for the Mehendi ceremony opted for a creation by designer Manish Malhotra, who happens to be the family’s close friend.Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Latest Pics, Videos LIVE: Bridesmaid Anushka Ranjan Arrives; Shaadi at 2pm

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday turned out to be a fashion affair with guests dressed to the nines for the occasion. Riddhima Kapoor grabbed eyeballs as she arrived for the ceremony in an exquisite sequined saree. The ivory chiffon saree featured polka dot sequin embroidery, and an ivory georgette blouse with polka dot sequin embroidery. The saree comes with an ivory crepe-in skirt. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor's Mehndi is Proof How Much She Misses Rishi Kapoor at Ranbir-Alia's Wedding - See Viral Pics

She also posted a glamorous selfie wearing the sequin saree. She summed up the mood with a caption that read, “Mere bhai ki shaadi♥️” Also Read - Ahead of Ranbir-Alia's Wedding, Ladkevale Gears up For Epic Dance Performance - Check Viral Photo

Check out Riddhima’s pictures from Ranbir and Alia’s Mehendi ceremony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

She accessorised her outfit with a heavy stone studded necklace, sparkling danglers and matching bangles. Riddhima kept her luscious locks open and completed her look with effortless pink palette makeup for the ceremony.

What’s the price of Riddhima’s saree?

If you love Riddhima’s sequined saree and wish to add it to your wardrobe, then it will cost you Rs 1,55,000. The saree is available on the official website of Manish Malhotra.

For the Haldi ceremony, Riddhima opted for a pristine white kurta with neckline embroidery. She kept her makeup subtle with pink lipstick and eye shadow.

Earlier today, Alia’s mother and sister, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt, were spotted entering Ranbir’s Bandra residence for the Haldi festivities prior to the upcoming wedding ceremony.