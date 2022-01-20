Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is known for her dedication to yoga and high-intensity workouts. She is a jewellery designer by profession but an ardent exercise enthusiast. Her social media account is filled with yoga tips and videos. Her social media is the perfect stop for fitness content.Also Read - 5 Yoga Asanas to Improve Your Respiratory Health

Taking it to Instagram, Riddhima uploaded a picture where she aced the reverse prayer pose. The reverse prayer pose is also known as penguin pose or paschima namaskarasana or viparita namaskarasana. It is a variation of Tadasana. While performing this, you have to position your hands in the form of a namaskar in the back of the body. Riddhima wore a black cropped top with a pair of black gym trousers. Her back was facing the camera. Also Read - Yoga Tips: 5 Yoga Asanas to Practise Everyday to Get a Model Sculpted Face in 2022

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

There are numerous health benefits of reverse prayer pose. This pose helps in freeing the shoulder movements and thus, opening up the chest and making it easy for breathing. It also helps in digestion and improves metabolism. This asana helps in strengthening the wrist and reduces wrist pain. Along with these, reverse prayer helps in relieving stress and calming the mind and body.