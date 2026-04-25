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Rihanna and Isha Ambani make stunning entry at the Fenty Beauty launch party; Janhvi Kapoor and others join -Watch

Rihanna and Isha Ambani make stunning entry at the Fenty Beauty launch party; Janhvi Kapoor and others join -Watch

Rihanna and Isha Ambani posed for the cameras at the launch of Fenty Beauty in India. Isha stunned in a powder blue gown, while Rihanna turned heads in an all-black ensemble.

Rihanna and Isha Ambani {PC: Viral Bhayani}

Global icon Rihanna made a stunning appearance at the Fenty Beauty launch in Mumbai on Friday. In the morning, she wore an olive-green outfit and happily posed for the paparazzi before entering Phoenix Palladium. She paired an oversized green top with a matching leather skirt, while her bold red lip colour elevated the look. For the evening, Rihanna chose a sleek black gown featuring a fitted glossy panel at the front with soft pleated detailing along the sides. Isha Ambani, who hosted Rihanna and other celebrities from Mumbai, opted for a pastel blue embellished gown with intricate floral patterns, shimmer detailing, sheer accents, and a flowing trail.

The celebration marked the collaboration of Fenty Beauty with Reliance Retail’s Tira and Sephora. Celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Kanika Kapoor, Aditi Bhatia, Pashmina Roshan, and Manish Malhotra, were also part of the celebration.

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For the night, Janhvi Kapoor wore a black-and-white ensemble. The actress wore an off-shoulder white structured top paired with a dramatic black draped skirt, finishing the look with sleek hair and statement jewellery.

Rihanna last visited Mumbai in 2024 and had attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. She launched Fenty Beauty on September 8, 2017, in collaboration with LVMH. The brand quickly made waves in the beauty industry with its groundbreaking commitment to inclusivity, debuting a foundation line featuring 40 shades to suit a wide range of skin tones.According to Rihanna’s website, the singer is the first female solo artist to sell out 10 concerts at London’s O2 Arena.

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Her world tours, including the Diamonds World Tour that wrapped in 2013, have taken the icon to more than 100 countries each time, selling out arenas and stadiums.In 2014, Rihanna was honoured with the first-ever Icon Award at the American Music Awards. Rihanna’s mother, Monica Braithwaite, presented her with the award in a heartwarming on-screen moment.

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