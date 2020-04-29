Irrfan Khan, who was battling against neuroendocrine cancer since 2018 passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The actor was admitted there yesterday and was being treated for colon infection. The 53-year-old actor was tremendously talented and will be remembered for his imperishable contribution in Indian Cinema. Also Read - 'Gone Too Soon': Twitter in Shock & Despair As Irrfan Khan Dies At 54 in Mumbai

While we pray for Irrfan Khan's peace, here is all you need to know about neuroendocrine cancer that took the actor's life.

What is Neuroendocrine Cancer?

It is a rare and deadly disease that occurs when the cells that interact with your nervous system (neuroendocrine cells) start to mutate uncontrollably without a known reason and form a tumour. These cells are found throughout the body but the tumour formed by these cells are majorly found in gastrointestinal tract, lungs, pancreas, and adrenal gland.

Mostly, neuroendocrine cancer does not show symptoms in the beginning and therefore it is hard to diagnose the condition on time. People suffering from this cancer experience symptoms based on the location of the tumour and whether it produces excess hormones.

The signs and symptoms of neuroendocrine cancer include unexplained weight loss, constant fatigue, diarrhea, increased thirst, shakiness, frequent urination, skin flushing, dizziness, etc.

Diagnosis And Line of Treatment For Neuroendocrine Cancer

As far as diagnosis of this rare cancer is concerned, doctors perform a physical exam to look for signs and symptoms. Also, they test blood and urine for excess hormone that is sometimes produced by the tumour. Imaging tests are also recommended for creating a picture of the neuroendocrine tumour. In some cases, a biopsy may also be performed.

The treatment of neuroendocrine cancer depends on the location of the tumour. Some of the treatment options for this tumour include surgery, chemotherapy, targeted drug therapy, radiation therapy, peptide receptor radionuclide therapy etc.