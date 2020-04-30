Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today morning at around 8:45 am. He was suffering from leukemia, a type of cancer. The 67-year old actor was admitted to H N Reliance hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday morning after his health deteriorated. Rishi Kapoor took his last breath in the hospital surrounded by his family. Also Read - Twin Tragedies: After Irrfan Khan, Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67; Twitter Overwhelmed With Sadness

'Kapoor & Sons' actor was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and was in New York for a long time for his treatment. India's one of the finest actors, Rishi Kapoor lost his battle with cancer and left the world a day after actor Irrfan Khan's demise. While we mourn his death and pray for his soul's peace, here we tell you all about the condition he was suffering from.

What is Leukemia?

Leukemia is a blood cancer in which there is an uncontrollable growth of the white blood cells (WBCs), which is responsible for protecting your body from invasion of harmful pathogens and abnormal cells. When the WBCs start dividing too quickly, they do not work normally and crowd out the red blood cells and blood platelets. Notably, WBC s are produced in the bone marrow. In case of leukemia, this spongy tissue produces abnormal WBCs. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Fans Pray For Speedy Recovery After Actor is Shifted to ICU

Symptoms of Leukemia

Leukemia is characterised by symptoms including fever, persistent fatigue, unexplained weight loss, enlarged spleen, swollen lymph nodes, and recurrent nosebleed. People suffering fro this deadly condition also experience excessive sweating, bone pain, and tiny red spots on skin.

Causes of Leukemia

Though the exact cause behind leukemia is unknown, doctors believe, it occurs when the WBCs undergo mutation in their DNA. This leads to rapid and abnormal growth of these cells.

Diagnosis And Line of Treatment For Leukemia

Doctors conduct a physical exam to check for signs and symptoms of leukemia. They also recommend blood tests to determine if you have abnormal level of WBCs. Bone marrow test is also performed to confirm the condition. As a part of this test, a sample of bone marrow is removed from the hipbone of the patient and is sent to a lab for test.

As far as treatment of leukemia is concerned, options like chemotherapy, biological therapy, targeted therapy, radiation therapy, and stem cell transplant are available.