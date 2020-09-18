Well-known fashion designer Sharbari Dutta (63), breathed her last, today. Dutta passed away following a stroke at her Kolkata residence. Also Read - A Sneak-Peek Into Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Expensive Jewellery Collection

As reported by Times Now, the 63-year-old was found unconscious in the bathroom of her residence at South Kolkata Broad Street. Her post-mortem examination is likely to be conducted today. Also Read - 10 Times When Neena Gupta Proved, Age is Just a Number, Through Her Sartorial Choices

Daughter of Bengali poet Ajit Dutta, Sharbari Dutta pioneered in men’s ethnic wear over the years. Her label was known for its unique blend of ethnicity and modernity. Her brand Shunyaa, a chain and a label of ethnic and Indo-Western wear for men. She expanded her brand by introducing her first-ever feminine collection which was worn by actor Vidya Balan. Also Read - ACM Awards 2020: Pop Star Taylor Swift Looks Dazzling in Glittery Turtleneck Top And Tailored Pants

The designer had introduced multi-coloured Bengali dhotis and embroidered Punjabi kurtas to mainstream men’s’ fashion. She started her own range of male accessories to shed the notion about machismo and the range was showcased at a show by World Gold Council. Her most recent offering for men was an exclusive range of diamond accessories.

She actively took part in Kolkata Fashion Week and was a popular name in the fashion circuit. Her creations have been worn by popular names including Sachin Tendulkar, MF Hussain, Abhishek Bachchan, Saurav Ganguly, Akshay Kumar, and more. She had also dressed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sharbari completed her graduation from Presidency College and a master’s degree in Philosophy from Calcutta University.

People in the fashion industry took to their social media handles to express grief and shock on social media including singers Parama Banerjee, Ujjaini Mukherjee, Srabonty Chatterjee, Rukmini Moitra, Pujarini Ghosh, Debesh Chatterjee to name a few.

Actress Rukmini Maitra wrote, “Sharbari di.. I don’t know what to say. I am too shocked to even react to this.. Forever Immortal in the History of Fashion! #RIP #GoneTooSoon#SharbariDatta.”