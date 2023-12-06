Home

Rita Ora, British actor and singer, made heads turn as she wore a spikey spine with silver edges pointing towards for a fashion event.

Rita Ora Spikes Fashion Game With Edgy Silver Spine and Backless Gown, Fans Say, 'Godz-Ora in Fashion City' - Check Reactions

Rita Ora made jaws drop and caught eyeballs with her latest sartorial fashion game. The British singer and actor definitely made heads turn with her chrome spine at the London Fashion Awards 2023. Experimenting with fashion requires confidence and spine and Ora surely has one, pretty sparkly and shiny one too.

Known for her quirky and out of the blue fashion picks, this year the diva donned an elegant backless black gown with chrome spine. The visuals of her outfit went viral on the internet.

What Rita Ora Wore?

Ora raised the glam quotient with nude make-up, glossy lips and statement leaf studs. This is not the first time she has worn a prosthetic. It took nearly 2-3 hours to make the prothetic let alone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora)

When things go viral, people are bound to have reactions. Mostly, people are left in awe of her.

People React to Rita Ora’s Quirky Outfit With Spine

People just can stop obsessing over her latest experiment in fashion. While fans already have named it “iconic”, one user compared it to godzilla and said, “Godz-ora”. Another user wrote, ” A fashion icon! We stan.” A third user commented on her post, “The fashion industry arrived ❤️❤️❤️🙌.”

According to a report by People, The black gown marks the first Primark dress ever to walk the British Fashion Awards red carpet. Ora, who has a collection with Primark, teamed up with the brand to sell 500 replicas of the dress. Proceeds from the dress’s sales will be donated to Breast Cancer Now.”

Rita Ora is bold and we love to see!

