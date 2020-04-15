Amidst the ongoing crisis, robots have come out as a boon, it seems. Now, when coronavirus has become a pandemic and has affected almost all parts of the world, even the medical advancement is facing a tough hit. Healthcare workers are fighting a tough battle as attending patients means putting themselves at risk of getting the COVID-19 infection. In this case, robots may help to combat the disease. Also Read - Scientists Discover Six New Coronaviruses in Bats

In various parts of the world including China, robots are helping medical personnels in providing temporary care to the COVID-19 affected patients. Here, these man-made creations are helping in serving meals, checking temperature, and other works. Also Read - Coronavirus Found in Bat Species From Kerala-Himachal-Puducherry-Tamil Nadu, Scrutiny Underway

Robots are not only helping the medical staffs but also the patients by entertaining them, having conversational engagement, and by assisting them in doing exercises. Robots are reducing healthcare workers’ risk of contracting the virus by providing them a safe distance from the affected patient. Also Read - Coronavirus Pandemic Betrays Collective Failures of Leaders And Institutions: Ranil Wickremesinghe

In other parts of the world like Israel, Thailand etc, robots are helping in consultations. They are checking patients’ lungs as they breathe. In Singapore, a robot called BeamPro delivers food to COVID-19 affected patients or those who are suspected of the disease.

Robots are managed from outside the isolation rooms through computers and cameras. In today’s situation, these robots can be sent to even worst COVID-19 affected areas for conducting tests and checking patients, without any fear of contraction of the disease. This is a great advantage of this technological advancement.