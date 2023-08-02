Home

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt’s Saree Looks That You Can Recreate Under Rs 2000

Are you also fashionably inspired by Alia Bhatt's Chiffon Saree Looks? Here's recreating Alia's outfits from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in just under Rs 2k .

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani creating a successful wave of hits among the netizens, it has given the audience a wholesome package of family drama, glitzy glam, happy tears, and Rocky’s (Ranveer Singh’s character) impeccable comic timing. But what’s more enchanting than the realm of Karan Johar is the opulence and splendor that is just not limited to the cinematic experience but also the trending fashion statements that have made a chic comeback.

Alia Bhatt’s chiffon sarees are show-stellar and with the delicate fabric being in the picture. Ace designer Manish Malhotra said, “It has been a chance for the designer to bring the golden era of rom-com”.

Over the decades, Hindi cinema has seen a generation of heroines, draped in chiffon sarees, clinging to their bodies while the pallu is wagging in the wind. It has been the staple of romance and Manish Malhotra has ensured to bring back this old-cinema vibe with a contemporary twist by adding all the hues, mixing, matching, colour blocking, and adding a touch of ombre to resonate with the young generation.

With the designer giving us this swoon-worthy fashion inspiration, we thought of recreating Alia’s look by hopping on the Rani element. But luckily, this recreation wouldn’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Here’s listing top 3 chiffon sarees of Alia Bhatt that you can recreate for under Rs 2000.

Ombre Dyed Celebrity Saree:



While promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia was seen wearing an ombre saree that showcased her Rani avatar. The six yards incorporate hues of light blue, peach, and mauve to create a blended shade together that gives an ombre effect. This saree looks all bits of beautiful and the lace on the border make it even more attractive. The perfect blend of timeless charm and youthful auro of this saree has created abuzz on social media platforms and we are fashionably inspired. She has paired it with silver jhumkis. You can also complete the look by either going with a long necklace or some oxidized earrings. You can recreate the same look in just Rs. 984.

Multicolour Paneled Saree:



The latest dance hit “What Jhumka” featured Alia Bhatt in a multi-colored saree with broad panels in shades of pink, green, blue, and purple. The outfit demonstrates a fusion of modern and classy. The colorful saree exudes all the happy vibes and vows us in its undeniable charm. She has paired it up with a deep-cut blouse that has hand embroidery in a splash of colour. To complete the look, she paired it with silver jhumka. Recreate the same look with a similar pattern of saree for just Rs. 1814

Neon and purple saree :



In the song “Tum kya Milein”, Alia Bhatt has worn a two-toned saree which has purple and neon green. This saree is a homecoming for corals and rekindles our love for it. This two-toned saree looks fresh and bright, making it the perfect choice of attire for a striking summer look. She has teamed the saree with an edgy blouse that has a bustier-like design. For the makeup, she went with dark kohl eyes and nude lipstick. Luckily we found a dupe for this Manish Malhotra saree that can be bought in just Rs. 965

Hope this helped. Follow this place for more fashion-related videos.

