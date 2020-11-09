Adopting a pet, any day, any time, with or without reason, is always the best idea. Pets bring positivity, love, and make you believe in innocence once again. When this young couple got their first pet, they didn’t think that their lives would be centred around this cute little beagle who was earlier adopted by one of their friends. For Rohit Chadda and Aashna Babbar, the adorable puppy came into their lives as a ray of sunshine. The couple was celebrating Aashna’s 30th birthday recently when Rohit decided to surprise his wife by bringing in a fur buddy. Also Read - Mumbai Shocker: Female Dog Sexually Assaulted in Powai, 11-Inch Stick Inserted Into Her Private Part

Rohit revealed how he could never imagine himself living with a pet. However, as they say, one shall never say never, he got to know about a friend who didn't want to keep a dog anymore. The loving husband then immediately thought of his wife and how that little pup would bring a wide smile to her face.

All you need is love for that small change of heart and Rohit didn't let his childhood experience come in the way of his wife's happiness. In his Instagram post recently, he mentioned how he thought beyond his fear of dogs. The caption on the post read, "I've always feared #dogs after having been bitten by one in school. But @aashnababbar 's #lovefordogs made me take the leap and I surprised her with this adorable #beagle #puppy on her #30thbirthday. It's been one month since we adopted this powerhouse of energy @sultan.woof and I'm surprised at how quickly he's turned me! #doglovers" (sic)

Gifting a pet to your loved ones is not just a beautiful move towards contributing to the cause of saving animals but it’s also quite personal. It means affection, care, and how you would never want the person to feel lonely in life. A pet, especially if it’s a dog, would never, either in sickness or in health, would leave you alone. Rohit, who’s mostly busy leading the digital publishing business of the Zee group as the CEO, feels that he had deprived himself of the sheer warmth that a dog brings in your life. Once everything fell in place and he got the new furry member in the family, Rohit decided to name him ‘Sultan’. No, not after any Salman Khan movie, but because he simply wanted a name that has an Indian tone to it and something that could justify how a pet is always the ruler of the heart.

But, before you go out looking for that constantly wagging fluffy tail and the cuddly purr, make sure that you and your family are actually ready for this kind of commitment. Gifting something that can breathe and live is a big decision and you won’t want someone to feel shocked than surprised!

We hope this inspires you to open up to the idea of adopting a pet. And if you have already warmed up to the idea, surprise your loved ones this festive season and remember to adopt, not buy!