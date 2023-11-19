Rohit Sharma’s Net Worth 2023: Indian Captain’s Total Earnings, 7 Crore Annual Salary, Lavish Villa And Expensive Car Collection

Home

One of the leading all-format batters of the modern era and captain of Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma's net worth in 2023 is estimated to be around INR 214 crore.

Rohit Sharma is an icon of Indian cricket. Fondly referred to as the Hitman, by his fans, Sharma is more than just a cricketer, he’s a symbol of power-hitting and impeccable performance. According to Stock Gros, the International Indian captain earns around Rs 214 crore per year. He earns through Indian Premier contracts, different businesses and investments and massive sponsorship deals. Let’s delve into how much Rohit earns through cricket, his investments, assets and brand endorsements

Cricket Earnings

Rohit, being the captain of India’s Test and ODI sides, is a Grade A BCCI player. The players who fall in this Grade receive Rs 7 crore annually from BCCI. Rohit earns Rs 6 lakh per ODI, Rs 3 lakh per T20I and Rs 15 lakh per Test match as well. He is the captain of Mumbai Indians in IPL and receives Rs 16 crore per season. In totality, Rohit is earning around Rs Rs 30 crore annually just from cricket.

Brand Endorsements

As per reports, Rohit Sharma has been associated with brands like Jio Cinema, Hublot, Max Life Insurance, GoIbibo, CEAT Tyres, USHA, Oppo, and Highlander among others. He earns somewhere around Rs 5 crore from all brand endorsements.

Expensive House And Luxurious Car Collection

Rohit Sharma owns a luxurious designer House in Mumbai, valued at Rs 30 crore. Additionally, his car collection includes a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes SUV, and a BMW M5. He also possesses properties like a villa in Hyderabad and a vacation house in Lonavala, which is worth Rs 5 crore. Besides this, Rohit Sharma also has invested in 2 companies. They are Rapidobotics (Robotic automation solutions) and Veiroots Wellness Solutions, which is a Healthcare company.

