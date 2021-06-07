The British ultra-luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce, owned by BMW, always goes further than their already-existing high standards of luxury. They have introduced the world’s most expensive car which can be customized as per the demand of the clients. On Thursday, Rolls-Royce shared a new program the company is working on Rolls-Royce Coachbuild, that will work with individual clients to help design and build cars specifically for them. Rolls Royce has unveiled a new car design The Boat Tail in the Coachbuild department that can be converted into a boat. Yes, you read that right! The Rolls Royce Boat Tail is for those who are interested in fancy boats and yachts. The six-meter-long grand tourer – Rolls-Royce Boat Tail – is an absolute luxury for all nautical enthusiasts. Also, those who prefer weekend picnicking by the lake can have a great time in style. Also Read - This Kerala Entrepreneur Converted His Rolls Royce Phantom into a Luxury Cab

The Boat Tail’s body style is significant of classic cars from the ‘20s and ‘30s. During that time, luxury cars were sometimes designed with back ends tapered to a point like the fantail of a boat. Like tailfins on cars in the 1950s, which suggested speed and style through an association with airplanes, boat-tails gave cars a fast, aerodynamic look. Often, they were covered in wood planks to resemble a wooden boat of that era. Also Read - Rolls-Royce, Infosys Ink Partnership For Aerospace Engineering in India

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Design

A report in Lifestyle Asia revealed the design in brief. To the front, Rolls-Royce Boat Tail looks like a futuristic Phantom but the real magic is at its rear and is inspired by J-Class racing yachts. In the ‘50s, boat-tails gave cars a fast, sleek look. Often, they were covered in wood planks to resemble a wooden boat of that era. Rather than making it convertible, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail has a fully removable roof that is stored separately from the car that frees up storage space in the back. You Won’t believe but it has been turned into a very expensive picnic basket. Also Read - Expect to nearly treble sales in India in 2019, 1 year ahead of plan: Lamborghini

What all are the features of Rolls-Royce Boat Tail?

The world’s most expensive car consists of two lids open up along the sides. Inside, there is expensive embossed silverware, glasses of various kinds, napkins, and plates. There is a double champagne cooler designed to fit the buyer’s preferred bottle and colored to match. The luxury car has cocktail tables that can be folded with two Italian-designed stools. A sunshade is stored in the center between the hinged doors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROLLS ROYCE BOAT TAIL (@boattaiil)

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail’s Whopping Price Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail becomes the world’s most expensive car as it is priced at $28 million (Rs. Rs 202 crore) approximately.