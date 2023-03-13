RRR For Oscars 2023: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli Spread Desi-ness at Champagne Carpet – See Viral PICS
Oscars 2023: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli Represent India in Full-Desi Style With a RRR Nod.
RRR at Oscars 2023: The 95th Academy Awards has been the talk of the town ever since it received the RRR touch. The super-hit song of the magnum opus film, Naatu Naatu, has been nominated for the prestigious Best Original Song category. While RRR fans across the globe are hoping and praying for the song’s win, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli hit big at 95th Academy Awards, spreading desi-ness with a RRR touch
Also Read:
- Oscars 2023 Live Updates: Deepika Padukone in Black Looks Like Glam Goddess, RRR Team Wears Traditional
- RRR For Oscars 2023: Ram Charan - NTR Jr Hug Tightly in Excitement at 95th Academy Awards, Video Goes Viral
- Oscars 2023 Fashion: Deepika Padukone Copies Lady Gaga's Oscar Gown From 2019 - Check Stunning Pics
Ahead of the ceremony, the RRR trio walked the red carpet representing India in full-desi style. Jr NTR was seen wearing a black outfit featuring a lion embellished on one of the shoulders, reminding one of the iconic scene from RRR. Ram twinned in black, giving a nod to RRR on his left pocket. On the other hand, Rajamouli flaunted Indianness in a purple kurta and dhoti pants.
You may like to read
The Team RRR at Oscars 2023:
The RRR at the #OSCARS!!! #Oscars95 #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/QT1LGcRFtU
— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 12, 2023
Ram Charan also shared the picture on Instagram with a caption ”Oscar Ready”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Do you guys love or Loveeeee this smashing RRR trio at Oscars 2023? Tell us in the comments below
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.