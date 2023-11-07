Running vs Jogging: Which Exercise is More Effective to Lose Weight Post-Festive Season?

Home

While jogging and walking both have their set of benefits, here we compare the two so that you can decide which one is better for you.

The festive season has finally begun. In the middle of celebrations and a lot of delectable food, you might be stressed about overeating and putting on extra weight. Well, that’s normal and has an appropriate solution for it. Sticking to the right form of workout and maintaining a healthy diet truly helps. There are different forms of physical activity and the one that is most commonly followed are jogging and running. These are both effective forms of aerobic exercise that can contribute to weight loss and overall fitness. While they both have their set of benefits, here we compare the two so that you can decide which one is better for you.

Jogging

Jogging is a lower-intensity activity than running. It involves a slower pace, usually defined as a speed of 4 to 6 miles per hour.

It has a lower impact on your joints and is generally considered a lower-risk activity for beginners or those with joint issues

Jogging can burn calories and contribute to weight loss, but it may not burn as many calories as running over the same duration.

Jogging is more sustainable for a longer duration, making it suitable for those looking for a low-impact, steady workout.

Running

Running is a high-intensity exercise with a faster pace, usually above 6 miles per hour.

It has a higher impact on your joints and can increase the risk of injury, especially if not done with proper form or if you’re new to running.

Running at a higher intensity can burn more calories in a shorter period, which may be more effective for weight loss if done consistently.

Running can offer great cardiovascular benefits due to its higher intensity.

Which is Better for Weight Loss?

It depends on your individual circumstances and goals. If you’re new to exercise or have joint concerns, jogging may be a more suitable starting point. It’s essential to maintain a balanced diet alongside your chosen exercise routine to achieve effective weight loss.

The choice between jogging and running depends on your fitness level, goals, and personal preferences.

