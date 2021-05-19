New Delhi: A prolific writer and a well-known author Ruskin Bond has turned 87 today. Bond has written over 500 short stories, novellas etc. He started his writing journey in 1950 and ever since then he is continuing to weave magic on the readers. His everlasting tales of childhood and love, the mountains and rains, people and trains, never failed to find their way to our hearts and linger there. Also Read - All Time Favourites For Children: For 87th Birthday, Ruskin Bond Curates Delightful Collection of Short Stories
On the occasion of his birthday, india.com gives you an opportunity to look at the world through his inspiring words.
Here are 11 quotes of Ruskin Bond that have inspired generations
Born in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, and growing up in Jamnagar, Dehradun, New Delhi and Shimla, Ruskin Bond has immense love for India.
In his younger days, Ruskin Bond spent four years in the Channel Islands and London and returned to India from England in 1955 and started freelancing from Dehradun.
Ruskin Bond had received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1993, the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2014.
In a writing career spanning over 50 years, Ruskin Bond has experimented with several genres including fiction, essays, short stories, non-fiction, romance and books for children.
Interestingly, several stories by Ruskin Bond has been included in the academic curriculum of schools across India.
Several Bollywood movies have been inspired by the works of Ruskin Bond that include Junoon (1978), The Blue Umbrella (2005) and 7 Khoon Maaf (2011).
Growing up in the foothills of the Himalayas, Ruskin Bond’s love for the nature transcends all other emotions.
Looking at the world through Ruskin Bond’s words, you can’t help but get a different perspective of the world altogether.
His penchant for writing and love for the mountains have made him gain the sense of true belonging here in India.
Ruskin Bond’s moving words have found their way to our hearts and it will linger there for years to come.