Russia has recently informed that it is soon going to register the world's first COVID-19 vaccine. It claims to do so by August 12. The vaccine candidate in news has been developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

According to a Bloomberg report, the vaccine is expected to be ready for public use within 4 to 7 days of registration by drug regulators. Notably, the data about the trials of this COVID-19 vaccine is yet not released by Russia. That is why its efficacy and safety are in question.

Apart from this, there are a few other Russian COVID-19 vaccine candidates that are showing positive result in the trials. One of them is undergoing human trial at the Russian state virology institute. The first 4 volunteers out of five have already been injected the vaccine on July 27.

Recently, a global news agency Sputnik quoted the Russian government as saying, ” The Russian Defence Ministry tests the vaccine on volunteers in full compliance with the acting legislation and scientific methodological regulations, in order to prevent further risks, without any attempt to reduce the duration of the research.”

Currently, scientists around the world are trying hard to develop a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine that can save us from the pandemic. Notably, the viral infection has caused a total of 34968 fatalities in India and has claimed lives of 667014 people worldwide til now. As far as total number of COVID-19 affected patients are concerned, it is 1583792 in India and 17030329 in the world.