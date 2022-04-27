Sabyasachi brides and their lehenga details: When it comes to a traditional and ethereal wedding, Sabyasachi is the only person who can embrace it very beautifully with his artistic vision and elegant designs. From Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone, Sabyasachi has become go-to designer for almost every Bollywood diva on her big day. Lets have a look at these 5 Bollywood actresses who wore magnificent bridal lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and looked gorgeous on their D-Day.Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Neha Kakkar Locks Lip With Husband Rohanpreet Singh as They Celebrate Love

5 Bollywood Actresses Who Gracefully Donned Sabyasachi Lehengas:

Anushka Sharma

The Trailblazer Anushka Sharma has been our absolute favorite in her pale blush-pink floral lehenga. Designed by Sabyasachi, the diva looked like a dream in her fairytale wedding. One of the best ones to start with the pastel trend, Anushka Sharma became the trendsetter and several other brides were seen either recreating the style or choosing different pink color lehenga for themselves. The estimated cost of her lehenga is somewhere between Rs 25 to 30 Lakh. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Appreciates Pushpa by Sensuously Grooving to ‘Oo Antava’ at Dubai’s Beach - Viral Video

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s wedding lehenga had been sensational, with peacock motifs and Saba Saubhagyawati embroidered on her Dhupatta. The south Indian bride draped in scarlett red lehenga was so starling that brides still go crazy over it. Deepika’s Wedding lehenga is priced at Rs 13 Lakh. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Invite Leaks Online, RSVP Sunny Kaushal | See Viral Card

Katrina Kaif

Katrina aced her wedding look and her fans couldn’t stop gushing over it. The actress donned lehenga which was designed by none other than Sabysachi. She wore a stunning red lehenga with kiran border odhni and floral designs which made her look fresh as daisy. Katrina Kaif’s wedding lehenga cost Rs 17 Lakh.

Bipasha Basu

Keeping the tradition alive of a bong bride, Bipasha Basu looked ravishing in her wedding attire in a red and golden colour lehenga. The gorgeous diva paired the striking shimmery outfit with heavy kundan jewellery from Jaipur Jewels. We feel every penny was worth the outfit as she looked priceless in it. Her wedding lehenga cost Rs 4 lakh.

Neha Kakkar

Given the setting of the day time ceremony, she picked a pastel pink Sabyasachi lehenga embroidered in coral fuchsia and zardozi floral motifs. The outfit was a gift from the designer himself. Neha Kakkar’s Wedding Lehenga cost Rs 12 Lakh.

Which one did you like the most?