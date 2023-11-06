Home

Lifestyle

Sabyasachi Criticised For Having ‘Sad’ Models With ‘Mourning Look’ in Latest Campaign – Do You Think The Same? Check Reactions

Sabyasachi Criticised For Having ‘Sad’ Models With ‘Mourning Look’ in Latest Campaign – Do You Think The Same? Check Reactions

Ace fashion designer Sabyasachi found himself in a bit of a pickle as Internet trolls him for his new bridal collection.

Sabyasachi Criticised For Having 'Sad' Models With 'Mourning Look' in Latest Campaign - Do You Think The Same? Check Reactions

Designer Sabyasachi known for its exquisite bridal collection, recently faced backlash on social media for his latest ad campaign. He recently launched his autumn collection and got criticised by netizens, becoming a laughingstock. The advertisement features women adorning the new saree collection; however, their ‘sad’ and ‘boring’ expressions have irked a section of users on the internet.

Trending Now

A couple of days earlier, Sabyasachi took to his official social media pages and shared pictures with the caption “HERITAGE BRIDAL 2023’ collection.” Instead of receiving appreciation this time, he got heavily trolled for his designs as well as the kind of expressions that the models had in the photoshoot. Netizens slammed the brand for featuring ‘sad’ models in a bridal look amidst festivities.

You may like to read

Sabyasachi Faces Backlash For His New Saree Collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Fashion Enthusiasts are questioning the designer and asked why they chose such a dull fabric this time. Moreover, few are upset with the fact that there is no bindi and doesn’t give an Indian saree vibe. While the post did gain over 31k likes on Instagram, fans weren’t happy with his new collection and models looking expressionless. They criticised the brand in the comments saying, ‘Mourning collection’, ‘ugly bling’ ‘no bindi’ ‘sad expressions’ and more.

HERE ARE SOME TWEETS

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.