Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the man behind the gorgeous wedding outfits for actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli recently congratulated the power couple by sending them a piece of delicate jewellery. Anushka shared an insta story for her followers to give a glimpse of the gift sent by the ace designer. The stunning jewellery had initials of the couple on it. The card sent by Sabya read, "Congratulations to both of you. Lots and lots from all of us. Sabyasachi." Anushka referred to the designer as – Maestro.

Anushka Sharma and Virat's wedding was much appreciated and in fact loved by everyone. Anushka wore a pastel pink lehenga and Virat opted for a sherwani, designed by the Sabyasachi.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are soon to be parents. The celebrity couple announced their pregnancy a few months ago and revealed that the baby is all set to arrive in January 2021. Of late, Anushka Sharma has been spotted on multiple occasions flaunting her baby bump. Anushka who is eight months pregnant is busy shooting for her few of her endorsements. She was recently spotted in a blue maxi dress stepping out of her vanity.

Check out Anushka’s story:

Ever since Anushka broke the internet with her pregnancy news, she has been spotted at multiple events, always managing to slay in every outfit. Be it a puff sleeve number or pastel dungarees, ruffled numbers, and ethnic attires, Anushka has increased the style quotient in every maternity outfit she has picked.

For her Diwali celebrations, Anushka donned an off-white salwar suit by designer Anita Dongre. She complimented her festive look with a pair of matching jutties. The tinsel town diva also wore a pair of statement chaandbali earrings and left her wavy tresses open.

What do you think of Sabya’s gift for Anushka and Virat?