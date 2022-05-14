When it comes to bridal wear and fashion, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and his renowned Sabyasachi Bridal Collection need no introduction. The designer has dolled up such popular stunning divas of Bollywood from Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, this well-established designer is known for his craftsmanship. He has enchanted as well as amazed everyone with his designs. Sabyasachi is known for making gorgeous ladies look like princesses on their wedding day.Also Read - Gauri Khan Removing Gamla For Abram to Have His Moment In Front of Paps is Every Desi Mom Ever! Watch Viral Video

While Sabyasachi is moving forward with a theme entitled "Sabyasachi White Weddings," in which he showcases pure white themes through sarees and veils that honour both Indian and Western customs. He is Indianising the whole idea of white by replacing the concept of wearing a white gown at weddings with delicate sarees/ Anarkali. The recent collection of Sabyasachi portrays a very different vibe.

Sabyasachi White Weddings- New Theme

Sabyasachi's new white motif is quite impressive. White gowns have long been associated with Christian weddings and western occasions. However, Sabyasachi's unique approach, which combines both western and Indian influences, is admirable. This theme is definitely for those Indian brides who prefer to wear white for their wedding can do so now, as it honours their culture and represents their saree-wearing history.

The reason behind the white wedding theme

Sabyasachi’s new theme indicates that he combined white essence culture with Indian saree culture. It gives both traditions a beautiful edge and symbolizes both perspectives. It shows that not only Indian brides but also foreign brides who want to maintain their white essence culture can choose this theme.

The Bollywood actor Katrina kaif belongs to a Christian family. To honour her mother’s British background, the actor wore a patterned tulle sari and an embroidered tulle veil on her D-Day. This particular concept was undoubtedly present throughout Sabyasachi’s latest collection.

Reactions

Fans are loving every bit of his new theme. They expressed their immense love for his new collection in the comment section. One user wrote, “This is going to be one of my dresses for my wedding”. They just not drooled over this outfit but also reminded them of Katrina Kaif’s wedding couture as well. “That’s Katrina’s pre-wedding photoshoot sari and veil, another,” another user wrote.

How this theme can be on the world map

Because this concept symbolizes both Indian and Western cultures, it will be fascinating to see British brides decked out in white sarees that pay homage to both. Sabyasachi’s new concept has the potential to become a global wedding trend because it breaks down barriers for ladies who wish to incorporate their wedding culture and theme.

What do you think of Sabyasachi’s new wedding theme? Tell us in the comments below