Sabyasachi is not just a name but a world-wide famous brand too. People throughout India are crazy about Sabyasachi outfits and jewelleries. Bollywood stars are also not getting over the stunning Sabyasachi pieces. From casual everyday pick to statement ornaments, Sabyasachi creates jewelleries keeping everyone's demand in consideration. Its collection is to die for. A Sabyasachi jewellery can uplift your ensembles. Its pieces reflect shine, elegance, and class.

Today, we are sharing some of Sabyasachi's phenomenal jewelleries that were picked up by Bollywood celebrities on special occasions. Let's explore.



Deepika Padukone looked drop-dead gorgeous in her wedding and reception. The Bollywood diva broke the Internet with her ravishing wedding pictures in Sabyasachi jewelleries. She looked absolutely ethereal in the stunning pieces. The polki jadau raani haar, matching earrings and maang tikka that she wore on her D-day, made headlines.

Anushka Sharma is quite particular about her jewellery choices. She seems in love with statement pieces that she opts for, from time to time. Though she may not be a big fan of neck-pieces, the actor’s love for earrings is constant. She knows exactly what can make her outfit look complete. Here, you can see her wearing a multicoloured choker necklace with matching earrings. The neck piece has coloureful gemstones. In the other picture she is donning a simple floral print saree and has uplifted her look with statement Sabyasachi earrings.

These are two contrasting looks opted by our ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra. In one picture, she can be seen wearing a polka dot saree with a plain red coloured blouse that she teamed up with a pair of sabyasachi earrings. In another one, we can see the most stunning Bollywood bride. She is donning jewelleries crafted with uncut diamonds, emeralds and Japanese cultured pearls. This traditional piece has delicate tiny stars in uncut diamonds that give it a sense of whimsy.

In the picture, Alia Bhatt is wearing a beautiful neon coloured Sabyasachi lehenga that is complemented with a statement choker and maang-tika from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection. In the other one, the diva has donned a a bright yellow coloured lehenga and accessorized it with a choker necklace from Sabyasachi Jewellery.