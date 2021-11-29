Sabyasachi Controversy: Sabyasachi, known for his eloquent and quintessential fashion choices, is back on headlines again. This time, he is in for a different reason. The reason behind his new troll is for projecting models with unhappy faces. Sabyasachi has recently released a new line of fine jewellery collections for the Autumn Winter’21 campaign. However, he has again become a victim of massive online trolling for the models who starred in.Also Read - Patralekhaa Twins With Her Dog In Stunning Sabyasachi Ensemble On Wedding Day, Unseen Photos Will Make Your Jaws Drop
Taking it to Instagram, Sabyasachi uploaded a series of pictures, showcasing the jewellery. The caption read," Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery @sabyasachijewelry featuring uncut and brilliant cut diamonds, opals, pearls, emeralds, aquamarine and coloured stones in 22k gold." Shortly after that, he became a subject of ridicule and hate.
People started questioning models’ faces and how they looked in those images. Different people had different takes on it. Some said the models looked like dukhi aatma while others asked them to consult a dietician. Not just Instagram, Twitter too was receiving severe backlash on the same.
All of these comments and tweets reminds us of how women do not have any right to their body, appearance and have to abide by societal expectations. This is a reminder of how a woman should live up to and cater to what people think and have set a standard. Even though a lot of people criticised Sabyasachi for his takes on models and the models receiving severe backlash on their expression, a lot of people came in support of him as well.
This is not the first time Sabyasachi is in a hot soup. From collaborating with the fast-fashion brand to launching mangalsutra campaigns, trollers have not left a single opportunity to troll him. His mangalsutra campaign that featured heterosexuals, as well as same-sex couples, were regarded as obscene and shameful.