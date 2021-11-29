Sabyasachi Controversy: Sabyasachi, known for his eloquent and quintessential fashion choices, is back on headlines again. This time, he is in for a different reason. The reason behind his new troll is for projecting models with unhappy faces. Sabyasachi has recently released a new line of fine jewellery collections for the Autumn Winter’21 campaign. However, he has again become a victim of massive online trolling for the models who starred in.Also Read - Patralekhaa Twins With Her Dog In Stunning Sabyasachi Ensemble On Wedding Day, Unseen Photos Will Make Your Jaws Drop

Taking it to Instagram, Sabyasachi uploaded a series of pictures, showcasing the jewellery. The caption read,” Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery @sabyasachijewelry featuring uncut and brilliant cut diamonds, opals, pearls, emeralds, aquamarine and coloured stones in 22k gold.” Shortly after that, he became a subject of ridicule and hate. Also Read - Is Patralekhaa's Reception Look Inspired by Deepika Padukone?

Check out the Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Also Read - Kangana Ranaut or Deepika Padukone - Who Nailed Sabyasachi's Beige Blouse Better?

People started questioning models’ faces and how they looked in those images. Different people had different takes on it. Some said the models looked like dukhi aatma while others asked them to consult a dietician. Not just Instagram, Twitter too was receiving severe backlash on the same.

Check out the Comments

Why can’t he just put the hideous necklaces on plastic stands and spare us the double trauma of looking at these near d€ad models too#Sabyasachi https://t.co/rNBnUm5PTa — Socially Distant🇮🇳 (@Indira19240204) November 27, 2021

Can you guess:

1. Which one is constipated?

2. Which one has Delhi belly?

3. Which one has piles? Lucky winner will be forcibly given #Sabyasachi jewellery pic.twitter.com/6HMtVyi1Eq — Devi Prasad Rao 🇮🇳 (@DeviPrasadRao8) November 27, 2021

Smile Often. This is how it changes everything Edit by @shekhariyat #Sabyasachi pic.twitter.com/S5JWmIxQei — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) November 27, 2021

All of these comments and tweets reminds us of how women do not have any right to their body, appearance and have to abide by societal expectations. This is a reminder of how a woman should live up to and cater to what people think and have set a standard. Even though a lot of people criticised Sabyasachi for his takes on models and the models receiving severe backlash on their expression, a lot of people came in support of him as well.

The number of women I have seen troll these 3models over their looks is sickeningly high. The ad is literally for sabyasachi jewelry.. so I don’t understand the obsession on their “lusterless skin”.

Just say yall have an issue w models looking like average Indian women in an ad. https://t.co/ZaeN8ny2vx — m 🕊 (@luco_zain) November 27, 2021

This is not the first time Sabyasachi is in a hot soup. From collaborating with the fast-fashion brand to launching mangalsutra campaigns, trollers have not left a single opportunity to troll him. His mangalsutra campaign that featured heterosexuals, as well as same-sex couples, were regarded as obscene and shameful.