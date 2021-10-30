Sabyasachi is in a hot soup again. His recent ad on the new collection of mangalsutra has received several backlashes. This time, he has been legally served.Also Read - Lingerie ad or Mangalsutra Shoot? Netizens Troll Sabyasachi For His New Jewellery Line Photoshoot

Advocate Ashutosh Dubey, legal advisor, of BJP-Maharashta Palghar District tweeted that he had issued a legal notice to fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for using semi-naked models for a mangalsutra collection advisement. Taking it to Twitter, he uploaded a screenshot of the legal notice. Also Read - Sabyasachi x H&M: What is The Whole Outrage, How it Exposes Cancel Culture And Fast Fashion

Check out the Tweets Here:

I have issued a Legal notice to Sabyasachi Mukherjee Indian fashion designer regarding using “semi-naked models for a Mangalsutra collection advertisement as “Mangalsutra” is part of Holy Hindu Marriage. He outraged the holy Hindu Marriage (Mangalsutra). pic.twitter.com/QPojQtiOKH — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) October 28, 2021

Also Read - Ritu Kumar, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Manish Malhotra Summoned by ED in Money Laundering Case

Maharashtra | Advocate Ashutosh Dubey, legal advisor, BJP-Maharashta Palghar District says he has issued a legal notice to fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for using “semi-naked models for a Mangalsutra collection advertisement.” — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

This has sparked a debate among people and the internet is split into two parts – one where people support this legal notice and boycott the brand and the other one where people staunchly believe that the ad did not hurt any religious sentiments.

I would prefer to see a fully clothed lady, maybe in a traditional sari wearing a mangalsutra. It is possible to show off the design of the mangalsutra off this way. There is no need to have the lady in her undergarments! — Caz (@Caz00899648) October 29, 2021

Appreciated…👍 Welcome Sir, required a brave n courageous Advocate in India like you for befitting reply this type of criticism of Hinduism in our Nation.@AdvAshutoshBJP 🙏 https://t.co/PM90sLFYEo — Priyesh Raj Pandey (@PriyeshRajPand3) October 30, 2021

Are you married Ashutosh? If no, ask the women in your family if they take off their mangalsutra before getting naked or having sex. It will answer important questions. Plus you will have a response when the judge reads you the riot act https://t.co/TnFKCq4pGD — Gothicself (@Gothicself) October 30, 2021

So, women remove their mangalsutras when they go for a shower, or change clothes, or have sex, or simply wear a lingerie, right? Because they are “semi-naked” to “naked” then. That aside, who decides whats holy in a Hindu marriage? https://t.co/2PpWlR052E — Sudeep (@sudnigga) October 29, 2021

In the initial photoshoot, a plus-size model was seen wearing a black bra, a bindi and wearing two mangalsutras. She was hugging a man who was posing shirtless. This photoshoot led to outrage and to now serving legal notice.

This is not the first time that Sabyasachi is amidst the wildfire of cancel culture. Previously too, he has been subjected to sam media outrage and boycott threats.