Sabyasachi is in a hot soup again. His recent ad on the new collection of mangalsutra has received several backlashes. This time, he has been legally served.
Advocate Ashutosh Dubey, legal advisor, of BJP-Maharashta Palghar District tweeted that he had issued a legal notice to fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for using semi-naked models for a mangalsutra collection advisement. Taking it to Twitter, he uploaded a screenshot of the legal notice. Also Read - Sabyasachi x H&M: What is The Whole Outrage, How it Exposes Cancel Culture And Fast Fashion
This has sparked a debate among people and the internet is split into two parts – one where people support this legal notice and boycott the brand and the other one where people staunchly believe that the ad did not hurt any religious sentiments.
In the initial photoshoot, a plus-size model was seen wearing a black bra, a bindi and wearing two mangalsutras. She was hugging a man who was posing shirtless. This photoshoot led to outrage and to now serving legal notice.
This is not the first time that Sabyasachi is amidst the wildfire of cancel culture. Previously too, he has been subjected to sam media outrage and boycott threats.