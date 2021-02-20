Famous fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee recently shared pictures from new gender fluid collection in collaboration with New York’s Bergdorf Goodman. The sneak peak of the Sabyasachi x Bergdorf Goodman collection on Instagram featured a male model wearing a dark gold sequined slip dress, jewellery, a pair of high heels and a handbag. The female model had a similar look in the campaign pictures. The male model did not have a prominent feminine makeup look but had a bindi on his forehead with his regular short hair and beard. Also Read - Sabyasachi Gifts a Gorgeous Piece of Jewellery to Anushka Sharma Weeks After She Announced Her Pregnancy With Husband Virat Kohli

However, Sabyasachi’s campaign featuring androgynous clothing apparently did not go down well with several Instagram users and the designer was trolled in the comments. Many Indian netizens didn’t understand the concept of gender fluid fashion and left comments like: “Why is the guy wearing heels?” and “Pathetic fashion”. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates Diwali With Nick in London Wearing a Stunning Sabyasachi Saree

One user commented saying, “What exactly are you trying to put across by making a guy dress like a girl? I am sorry but the message is not clear.. and what is wrong with a guy dressing up like a guy? How does it hamper freedom and equality?? Pleasee enlighten my soul…”

Meanwhile another user said, “This is plain downright stupid. Gender bending beyond a point is an insult to human sensibility. STOP.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

But not everyone was displeased with the Sabyasachi’s fresh approach to showcase his collection. A section of Instagram users absolutely loved the concept behind the photoshoot.

“Slapping patriarchy on its face, I love this,” a user wrote.

“Loving that @sabyasachiofficial is also depicting fashion for the gender fluid and non conformists. He is a fashion designer. He has to not just cater to stereotypes. He has enough and more clothing and photoshoots dedicated to both genders anyway. Love the fact that this caters to a lot of people beyond the idea of what a man should wear,” another user said.

Another user commented saying, “I love this picture! It shows todays world 2021! To all people saying he’s wearing heels, dress if this makes him comfortable that’s his choice, good for him, but I think its fashion, its bold and creativity! Beautiful hes the lucky one modelling for one the biggest Indian designer in the world! Wish I was in this picture it would be an honour!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Here are some other comments from the post: