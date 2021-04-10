Around the globe, many women are fat-shamed and body-shamed for not having the quintessential body type, the so-called standards that have been set up by people. Many women feel ashamed to not flaunt their body type, all because they do not come with the ‘ideal structure’ of perfect body shape. However, more plus-size models in the fashion industry have broken the stereotyped image of every woman and proved that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. A similar approach was taken by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi. Also Read - How Masaba Gupta's Bridal Photoshoot For Sabysachi Breaks Beauty Stereotypes

For his latest collection, he proudly represented a plus-size model wearing a red saree where she can be seen flaunting her side roles. The pictures are empowering as it shows you to embrace your body and most importantly, love your body. Also Read - Fashion Designer Sabyasachi Brings 4 Forgotten Beauty Trends Back in Vogue

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)



Many social media users hailed Sabyasachi’s approach. One user commented, “This is how people look like, finally someone is designing and endorsing some real curves.”

Another user wrote, “So nice to see your actually using models who have bodies like normal women, not manaquins type bodies the store.”

“When u judge a women by apperance it doesn’t define her it defines u” Sabya rocked the post this is real and natural way of letting everyone understand what fashion is keep rocking proud of you”, wrote another.

One more user commented, “Sabya… thanks a lot many other designers should follow suit in your ideals too instead of just copying designs.”

Check Out Reactions Here:

The model, who featured in the post, is Appoorva Rampal. She has featured in many Sabyasachi campaigns in the past and has been associated with big brands. She is a well-known face in the modeling industry.