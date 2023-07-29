Home

Lifestyle

Saffron Benefits: How to Rehydrate And Bring Out That Natural Glow? Shahnaz Husain Shares Tips

Saffron Benefits: How to Rehydrate And Bring Out That Natural Glow? Shahnaz Husain Shares Tips

Saffron Benefits For Skin: Saffron is also known to gradually brighten skin tone when applied topically to the skin, reveals beauty expert Shahnaz Husain.

Saffron Benefits: How to Rehydrate And Bring Out That Natural Glow? Shahnaz Husain Shares Tips

Saffron Benefits For Skin: One of the most valuable and expensive plant substances used in culinary and cosmetic care is the scented and unique saffron. In addition to flavouring and colouring food, saffron is renowned for its numerous cosmetic advantages. It offers essential nutrition, shields the skin and hair from the damaging effects of UV radiation, and gives the skin shine, gloss, and attractiveness. Even though saffron is highly expensive, beauty treatments only require a small amount of it. A face pack may be made using a few strands to rehydrate and brighten the skin.

Trending Now

SAFFRON BENEFITS FOR HEALTHY AND GLOWING SKIN

Saffron has several properties that restore beauty to the skin, like encouraging the renewal of healthy new skin cells and also helping cell repair. It delays visible ageing signs and protects the skin’s youthful properties. It contains several vitamins and antioxidants, as well as potassium, which also keeps the skin youthful and healthy.

It has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties too. In fact, it has even been used in the treatment of acne due to its powerful anti-inflammatory properties. It also helps to soothe and heal sun burnt skin

3 SAFFRON BASED HOME REMEDIES FOR YOUR FACE

Sunburn Treatment: Add a few strands of saffron to a cream of milk (malai) and apply to the face. Leave it on for 20 minutes. For dry skin, soak saffron in a little water overnight. Next day, add this to olive oil or coconut oil and massage lightly on the face. Or, mix the saffron strands with honey and massage it lightly on the skin. Leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes. Wash off with plenty of plain water. Tan Removal: Twice a week, soak a few strands of saffron in milk and apply it on the face, neck and arms. Leave it on for 20 to 30 minutes and wash off with plain water. Acne Treatment: For acne, add a few strands of saffron to milk and cinnamon powder into a paste. Apply on the eruptions and on dark acne marks. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes. Wash off with plain water. Do this at least three times a week.

Indeed, saffron has many benefits for skin beauty, reducing blemishes, removing tan, revitalizing the skin and adding a glow.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES