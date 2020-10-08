Mexican and American actor Salma Hayek shared a picture of Hindu Goddess Lakshmi’s picture on Twitter and revealed she meditates focusing on the Goddess when in need to connect with the inner beauty. This post by Salma has received lots of love from the netizens. Also Read - Wakanda Forever! Marvel Universe And Chadwick Boseman's Co-Stars Pay Tribute to Their King in Heartwarming Tweets

“When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi, who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Māyā (literally meaning “illusion” or “magic”), joy and prosperity. Somehow her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty,” Salma wrote on Instagram. Also Read - 'I Know a Superhero When I See One': Former Catwoman And The Hulk Laud Six-Year-Old For Saving Little Sister From Dog Attack

When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi.

Cuando quiero conectarme con mi belleza interior, comienzo mi meditación enfocándome en la diosa Lakshmi.#innerbeauty#hinduism#lakshmi pic.twitter.com/0gfNm5HDFO — Salma Hayek (@salmahayek) October 7, 2020

Her post on Twitter has received more than 28k likes and more than 8k retweets. Fans from across the globe poured positive comments. Well, this is not the first that a Hollywood actor has found solace in an Indian god, celebs including Mark Ruffalo, Julia Roberts, Miley Cyrus has gone on record to share their love for Hindu Gods. Avenger actor Mark Ruffalo had shared a picture of a Hindu Goddess in the past.

The gorgeous actor has been a part of many Hollywood movies. She started off her career in 1993 from the film Mi Vida Loca. She has many super hit films under her kitty including Fools Rush In, 54, Wild Wild West, In the Time of the Butterflies, Frida among others. The actor was last seen in Drunk Parents and reportedly the actor has signed projects namely The Road Not Taken, Bliss, Eternals, and others.