The much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 is here. The reality TV show is hosted by the superstar Salman Khan. Tonight, the winner of the controversial cult show will be announced. For the finale, Salman decided to go for a monochrome look. He can be seen wearing a super stylish white coat teamed with a black shirt and trousers.

Salman's stylist and fashion designer Ashley Rebello took to his Instagram to share the picture of the outfit of the Dabangg actor. Ashey captioned the photo stating, "Watch @beingsalmankhan on @colorstv gearing up for tonight's finale on, @bigboss14___official stunning and hot just for you."

Check out the post:

Salman throughout season 14 of the reality TV show has been seen wearing dapper suits in the shade of black and blue. Salman’s monochrome look is a breath of fresh air.

Check out the promo shared by the channel:

Salman’s stylish Rebello on being quizzed about Salman’s choice of clothes, he said, “Black is something he really likes and he looks fabulous. For Indian wear, he prefers to wear white. It’s very difficult to reinvent ways to make black work in so many ways. That’s a challenge for me! It’s been 14 years now that I am designing his clothes.”

What do you think of Salman’s monochrome look?

