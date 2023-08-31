Home

Salt Diet For Kids: 5 Expert-Backed Foods To Eat And Avoid

Salt Diet For Kids: Even young toddlers might experience health issues from eating too much salt. For instance, too much salt raises the possibility of respiratory conditions like asthma.

Salt Diet For Kids: According to several research, children who eat modest amounts of salt may not develop high blood pressure as adults. In addition, and perhaps more crucially, children with high salt diets have been shown to consume more high-sugar, high-calorie beverages, which raises their risk for obesity. Child nutritionist Mona Narula, “Salt is one of the most essential minerals for our body functions and such an important ingredient in enhancing the flavour of food. But children only need a very small amount of salt in their diet.”

“However, most of the packaged and processed foods that kids like are packed with high amounts of sodium. This can lead to high blood pressure, increased risk of heart problems, kidney strain & other health issues as they grow up,” the nutritionist continued.

A considerable reduction in sodium consumption among children, teenagers, and adults would result from reducing salt content across the food supply since a large portion of sodium intake comes from processed foods and restaurant foods. Additionally, cooking at home may drastically lower salt consumption when spices and herbs are used to substitute sodium and improve flavour.

5 SALTY FOODS TO EAT

Choose these five healthier salted foods as they are homemade, and you can control the quantity and quality of salt. Opt for rock salt or kala namak when possible as it has antioxidant properties, minerals and lower sodium levels. Also helps with digestive issues.

Homemade Pickles Homemade Papad Sing Dana (khari sing) Kala Namak on fruits Occasional homemade Pakodas

5 FOODS TO AVOID EATING

Skip these 5 unhealthy salted foods as they have high sodium levels, trans fats, artificial flavours & preservatives which are a complete no-no for kids.

Readymade Chips Packaged Salted Nuts Readymade Popcorn Processed salted Butter Processed Cheese

Sodium levels are high in a lot of processed meats, salty snacks, and convenience meals. If you have high blood pressure, switching these items out for options that are lower in salt may be beneficial.

