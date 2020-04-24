If you are consuming regular household salt, now is the time to substitute it with potassium-enriched one. Doing this can reduce your risk of dying from cardiovascular diseases. This is what a recent research published in the British Medical Journal states. Also Read - Want to Lose Weight And Get Rid of Digestive Ailments? Have Black Salt

The scientists explained the reason behind this and said that hypertension is one of the major reasons behind the onset of cardiovascular ailments and potassium helps in lowering blood pressure. Also Read - Too Much Salt in Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

According to the researchers, substituting your regular salt with potassium rich one can prevent approximately 460000 deaths due to cardiovascular diseases. So, what are you waiting for? You know what to do. Here we tell you about a few types of salt and their benefits to help you choose wisely. Also Read - Trending News Today, March 4, 2020: TikTok's Salt Challenge is Very Dangerous as People Swallow Lots of Salt in One go

Iodised Salt

Popularly known as table salt, iodised salt is easily available in market. Iodised salt is important as a deficiency of iodine in human body can lead to thyroid problem and brain development. But again you must not use it in more than required quantity which is 150 mcg every day.

Kosher Salt

Unlike iodine, kosher salt does not contain any additives. It has longer grains and the salt tastes similar to regular salt. If you want to or have been suggested to cut back on your sodium intake, you can opt for kosher salt. It reduces your risk of developing hypertension and cardiovascular diseases.

Pink Salt

Also known as Himalayan rock salt. Pink salt has an array of health benefits due to its rich mineral content. You can have pink salt if you are experiencing muscle cramps. The salt can promote blood circulation in the body and can also stabilise pH balance within cells. It can be used for detoxifying baths too.

Sea Salt

Sea salt is packed with minerals including iron, zinc, calcium, magnesium, and iodine. It is made by evaporating sea water. Sea salt can be added to food before and after cooking it. Ideally, you should have only a teaspoon of this salt every day.