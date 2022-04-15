If you are fond of cooking or watching recipe videos, then you must have heard a simple and innocent instruction- Salt to Taste. You must have read those words over and over again. But what does that mean? Knowing how to use salt properly in meal can make or break a meal. Adding salt to dishes can enhance it flavour and ensure success.Also Read - All About Coronavirus XE Variant as COVID-19 Cases Rise in Delhi-NCR

What does Salt to Taste mean?

Kitchn explains that this is a must-do step in the cooking process as salt is a big flavor enhancer that reduces bitterness and allows the natural essence and aroma of the standout ingredients to pop. If you have a dish that tastes flat or bitter, a little salt might be the only fix you need.

Salt to taste means to enhance flavour and reduce bitterness of a dish.

How to Salt Your Food and Are You Using the Right Quantity?

Salt should be added in smaller quantities throughout the cooking process to balance flavours. Keep your salt handy so that you can add pinch of salt here and there.

If you are preparing a soup, sauces or gravies- then you should add 1-1/2 teaspoon salt.

For meats, chicken, fish or seafood- Add 3/4 to 1 teaspoon

Remember, excessive saltiness can ruin a dish! Also, did you know saltiness doesn’t only come from table salt, it may be present in other ingredients of your dish namely soy sauce, fish sauce, bacon, pickles, butter, ketchup, ginger-garlic paste, chilli sauce to name a few.

It is always a good idea to under-salting a dish then adding too much. You may include salt later, but it can be difficult to get rid of excessive salt from the dish.