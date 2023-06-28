Home

Salt Water For Skin: Is it Beneficial? 5 Things to Remember Before Washing Your Face With Salt Water

According to expert, bathing in salt water reduces acne and combats oily texture. However, excessive use can cause inflammation, sunburn, and skin dryness

When most people think of salt water, they think of the ocean or spending the day relaxing on the beach. But that’s not always true! The saltwater trick has lately gone popular on social media. This claims washing your face with salt water can treat acne, eliminates dead skin cells, reduces blackheads and enhance skin texture. Furthermore, minerals found in salt water, such as magnesium and potassium, can soothe and nourish the skin. Excessive exposure to salt water, on the other hand, can dry up the skin and cause inflammation, sunburn, and other unpleasant consequences.

Benefits of Salt Water:

Clears acne: Because salt water is a physical exfoliator, it may deeply clean your pores. This may have the added benefit of decreasing acne.

Reduces Oil: Buffing away dead skin cells, debris, and other kinds of build-up can aid in the removal of excess oil. Washing with salt water can help eliminate excess oil, making it an excellent choice for people with oily skin.

Leaves the skin brighter and smoother: Salt water may function as a mechanical exfoliator by exfoliating away dead skin cells, leaving the skin brighter and smoother.

Reduces inflammation: Some elements in salt water, such as magnesium, may assist to decrease inflammation. As a result, it may be beneficial for some disorders such as eczema or psoriasis, as it may help decrease inflammation. However, too much salt water can be drying and aggravate some disorders, particularly in people with sensitive skin.

How to Prepare Salt Water at Home?

According to Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics ”If you do wish to try washing your face with salt water, bear in mind that overdoing it might result in dry and damaged skin. You may, for example, begin by using a saltwater wash once or twice a week to see how your skin reacts. When it comes to applying salt to your skin, it is best to avoid scrubbing. When applied in high amounts over an extended length of time, salt is corrosive and can cause skin injury. It is generally suggested that a salt scrub is excellent for the body but should be avoided on the face.”

Follow these steps to produce your own saltwater solution:

Bring 2 cups (500 mL) of tap water and 1 teaspoon (5 mL) of fine sea salt or table salt to a boil. Use coarse salt sparingly. Allow the mixture to cool in an open, but loosely covered, container. Close the jar firmly after it has reached room temperature. Keep it at room temperature. You should use sea salt instead of table salt. Because it is less processed, sea salt includes trace minerals.

Things to Remember in Mind When Cleaning Your Face With Salt Water

If you want to experiment with washing your face with salt water, consider one of these gentle methods:

Wipe your face lightly with a cotton ball or pad soaked in your saltwater solution. Spray the salt water onto your face and use a cotton pad to gently wipe away any excess Allow the saltwater combination to cool before using it, since hot water can burn or dry and irritate your skin even more. More salt does not imply more advantages. To assist avoid dryness, follow the saltwater wash with a moisturiser that works well for your skin type.

