South Samantha Akkineni's new Instagram post will beat your mid-week blues. The actor treated her fans with a new set of pictures as she hit the 14 million followers mark on Instagram. Samantha looks classy and chic in a glittery ensemble. She sported a Pleated knit top with v neck, waist detail, gathered sleeves, and back tie and teamed it up with a matching pleated knit high waisted wide-leg pants. Samantha's classy outfit is from the brand SABINA MUSÁYEV.

Samantha's wardrobe is filled with a versatile collection of outfits. From stunning and breezy outfits, kurtas, off-shoulder dresses, maxi dresses, sarees, classy co-ords. Her recent look is hard-to-miss. She complimented her all-glitter outfit with subtle makeup, earrings, and hair neatly tied in a bun.

Check out her posts:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Well, if you love Samantha’s glittery outfit and would love to add it to your wardrobe then here’s good news. Samantha’s golden pleated top is worth 590.00 NIS i.e. Rs 43,454 and Pleated knit high waisted wide-leg pants worth Rs 41,998 is available on SABINA MUSÁYEV’s website for buying. The total cost of the outfit comes out to be Rs 85,452.

Here’s the proof:

She wore this outfit for her popular celebrity chat show Sam Jam. This episode will see actor Tamannaah Bhatia as a guest. Her pictures from the chat show also started surfacing on social media. Tamannaah too shared a picture, she wrote, “Sharing the photograph with Samantha on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Ecstatic to be on ‘Sam Jam’ with @samantharuthprabhuoffl, since this is the first time two of us are coming together on screen for a chat (sic)”. She also added revealing that her “episode will be airing on 11th December 2020 on @ahavideoin.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)



On the work front, Samantha will begin shooting for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal also featuring actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. She will also star alongside Manoj Bajpayee for the second season of Family Man.