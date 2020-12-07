South starlet Samantha Akkineni loves fashion and if you scroll through her Instagram profile you will know. Be it a shimmery dress, a pantsuit, or a traditional saree, Samantha’s sartorial choices are loved and appreciated by the fashion world. For her recent outing as a chief guest for the teaser launch of a Telugu movie titled Zombie Reddy, the Oh! Baby actor wore a Blue Bandhani printed wrap dress and she looked gorgeous. Also Read - Vidya Balan Is An Epitome Of Grace And Elegance In A Red Cotton Saree By Suta Worth Rs 2K

The actor blue wrap number is from Reik Clothing and she was styled by celebrity stylist Preetham Jukalkar. She paired her dress with a pair of high heels. She opted for subtle dewy makeup, a dab of Mocca-brown lip colour, and blowdried hair completed her look. Samantha skipped the accessories. Samantha kept it minimal and ladies you can take inspiration from Sam for a day-out look!

Check out her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The actor has become a trendsetter for the millennials over the years. For her talk show recently, Samantha stunned in a burnt orange pinstripe jumpsuit. Her jumpsuit featured a bespoke body fit and a promising silhouette. The belt amped the look even more. Samantha gave us the boss lady vibes in this outfit.

Check out her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The actor teamed up her look with nude coloured strappy stilettos and junk jewellery. She looked ravishing in a matte-finish makeup and maroon lip colour. She left her wavy middle-parted hair open.

Samantha time and again has proved that when it comes to fashion she can never go wrong!

On the work front, Samantha’s upcoming movie will go on floors in the coming week. The film titled Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is directed by Vignesh Shivan.