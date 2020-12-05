South starlet Samantha Akkineni is a fashionista. Her sartorial choices, be it ethnic or casual become a talking point. Her social media is proof of her classic yet chic fashion choices. The actor recently uploaded new pictures of herself wearing a burnt orange pinstripe jumpsuit. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Is Trying To Keep It Together, Wears A Double Denim Co-ord Worth Rs 25K, See PICS

Samantha wore this outfit for her talk show Sam Jam. Samantha's Tacey jumpsuit featured a bespoke body fit and a promising silhouette. The belt amped the look even more. Samantha gave us the boss lady vibes in this outfit.

She complimented her look with nude coloured strappy stilettos and junk jewellery. She looked ravishing in a matte finish makeup and added a dab of maroon lip colour. She left her wavy middle-parted hair open.

Check out her post:

Samatha’s post received love 1.2 million likes on social media. Her fans and friends couldn’t stop gushing over her latest post. Actor Richie Kul dropped a comment which read, “Classy as always Sam”. Actor Vimala Raman commented, “Pretty”.

The actor’s dress is from the brand Notebook and is worth Rs 11,700. This Tracey jumpsuit is in a terry rayon fabric and can be a perfect fit for your wardrobe. The jumpsuit is available online for buying.

Samantha was in the news recently owing to her romantic getaway in the Maldives with husband Naga Chaitanya.

She looked breathtaking in her vacation pictures from the Maldives.

The actor has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her chat show. On the work front, Samantha will begin shooting for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal also featuring actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. She will also star alongside Manoj Bajpayee for the second season of Family Man.