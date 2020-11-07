South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni is a talented actor, a fashionista, a designer and now going to be a host too. She is all set to host Sam Jam, a celebrity talk show soon to be streamed on the OTT platform aha. Also Read - Samantha Akkineni Repeats Her Yellow Sabyasachi Suit to Attend Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj's Roka Ceremony - See Pics

Samantha Akkineni sported a colourful ensemble for the show's poster reveal and left everyone mesmerised with her stunning look. The diva took to her Instagram account to share her pictures from the event in which she is just slaying in a flowy outfit made with fabric that's made entirely out of recycled plastic bottles. Yes, you read that right. Check out her look for yourself below.

For the promotion of her upcoming show, Samantha wore a canva fluid maxi dress from the label Pankaj and Nidhi. The outfit features two front patch pockets and zipper detail on the torso. The colour-blocked bomber maxi dress also features a pleated lower panel and a tie-up belt that made Samantha’s svelte frame more visible. This gorgeous attire costs Rs 27k. Here is the proof.

Samantha Akkineni accessorised this flowy number with multiple star-shaped ear studs and shell-encrusted statement earrings. For some glam, she went with a dewy base. mauve-toned lipstick, mascara clad lashes, and on-fleek brows.