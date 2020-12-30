If you are on the search for an impressive New Year’s Eve look, take notes from South starlet Samantha Akkineni. She never misses a chance to experiment with her look and always manages to slay. If you scroll through Samantha’s Instagram, you will know that she loves everything about fashion. She has been treating her Insta fam with pictures of herself flaunting her outfits. For a recent photoshoot, Samantha took the fashion game a notch higher. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Raises Winter Fashion Quotient In A Monotone Look, Carries A Chic Bag Worth Rs 3 Lakh

Sam can be seen slaying in black co-ords outfit and giving us major Kim K vibes. Flaunting her perfectly toned mid-riff and body, Samantha looks like a dream in her latest photoshoot. She accessorised her look with white heels and funky shades. She styled her look with a crystal-studded Attica Rhinestone Mini Fanny pack by famous designer Alexander Wang. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Caries Rs 2.5 Lakh Bag, Looks Hot And Sizzling in Dapper Ensemble

Check out her pictures: Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Looks Breathtaking in Rs 1 Lakh Designer Pristine White Saree by Tarun Tahiliani, See Her Stunning PICS Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Sam has an impressive collection of bags. Her Alexander Wang bag is worth US$ 1020 which is approximately a whopping Rs 74, 772.

Check out the bag:

Samantha’s fashion game is always on point. If you are planning to bring your best sartorial foot forward this holiday season, then take a cue from Samantha. Be it a bodycon dress, a flowy co-ord set, a floral jumpsuit or a traditional saree, Samantha knows how to slay effortlessly.

What are your thoughts on Samantha’s fashion game?