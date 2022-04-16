Samantha Ruth Prabhu Workout: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s fitness level is getting crazier by the day. The actor is a fitness aficionado who believes in putting a lot of effort and commitment into her workout regimen. The actor lives by high-intensity workouts and yoga, and she makes it a point to work out in the gym every day. From mastering a high-intensity workout to conquering yoga asanas, she has it all. The Family Man 2 fame continues to share snippets from her fitness journey in the hopes of inspiring her Instagram family.Also Read - Inside Allu Arjun's 40th Birthday Party in Europe: King-Size Celebrations With Style And Pizzazz -Check Viral Pic

Samatha Ruth Prabhu’s high-intensity workout:

Samantha began her day with a high-intensity workout as she held the weights and raised her arms above her head. She can be seen doing squats flawlessly while lifting the weights above her head. The actor kept her gym look minimal and comfortable as she clad in a purple sports bra and a pair of pastel pink gym shorts.

In a workout video shared by Samantha on her Instagram handle, she captioned it, “Strong body ✅

Stronger mind ✅✅ 2022-23 is going to be the most physically demanding and challenging time for me. Bringing it 🔥🔥🔥 One step at a time @junaid.shaikh88."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s challenging workout video:

Samatha Ruth Prabhu’s workout: Deadlifts versus Squats

Both deadlifts and squats have numerous health benefits. These exercises are designed to develop the muscles in your lower body. They also aid in the strengthening of the leg and gluteal muscles. Deadlifts can help you strengthen and define your upper and lower back, glutes, and hamstrings, among other things. The squat, on the hand, is a movement in which you hold your chest upright while lowering your thighs to the floor until they’re parallel. You can do both deadlifts and squats in the same session or alternate them on different days.

